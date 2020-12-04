CAMDEN – Jason Richard Tibbetts Jr., passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020, at Windward Gardens, in Camden, with his children by his side.

Jason was born in Mars Hill on June 15, 1932, the son of Jason R. and Athena G. Tibbetts. He was a graduate of Crosby High School, class of 1951. He received his B.S. degree in education from Gorham State Teachers College, and a master’s degree from Fairfield University. While at Gorham, Jason served as the president of Alpha Lambda Beta fraternity and was a member of New England Teachers College championship teams in football and basketball.

Jason served in the United States Army, as a construction draftsman, from 1956-1958. He was deployed to Korea during this time. Jason followed in the footsteps of his own father and spent his professional career as an educator, primarily teaching industrial arts. His teaching career included stops in Winslow Maine State Training Center, South Portland, Portland School Department, Stamford, Conn., School Department and Yarmouth School Department. Jason was a passionate sports enthusiast. An accomplished football and basketball player in high school and college, he went on to coach football at Winslow and Rippowam (Stamford, Conn.) high schools. He was an avid University of Maine hockey fan and was a frequent traveler to home, away and playoff games, including a number of NCAA Frozen Fours.

Jason was instrumental in the formation of the Yarmouth Ski Team Parents Association and was a close follower of Yarmouth athletics. In addition to his athletic pastimes, Jason was a fantastic cook and loved to entertain. When his children would return home from college or for the holidays, they were always greeted by a pot of spaghetti and meatballs or a scrumptious fish chowder.

Holidays were a favorite, with friends and family. An accomplished woodworker and carpenter, Jason spent his summers and school vacations as a contractor. He built two family homes, in Yarmouth and Belfast, and was known for his remodeling and deck building projects. Jason assisted his son, Rich, in the total remodel of his first home in Newmarket, N.H.

Jason is survived by his former wife, Geary Tibbetts and their children, Rebecca Greene (John), Mary Elizabeth Delli-Pizzi (Lou) and Richard Tibbetts (Amy); grandchildren Jason Greene, Maggie and Jack Delli-Pizzi, Kathryn and Sam Tibbetts. He is also survived by his brother, Royce Tibbetts and wife Joan, and several nieces and nephews.

Jason was predeceased by brother, Ronald and sister-in-law, Josephine. He was extremely fond of his canine companions, most notably, Jessie, Tess and Jenny. We must also add his grand-dogs, Haddie, Cappy, Bowdoin and Belle, whom he loved very much. A private family celebration of Jason’s life will be held at a later date.

As an avid animal lover, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jason’s name to your local animal shelter.

