Jennifer R. Wright 1968 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Jennifer R. Wright, 52, of Middle Road passed away with family at her side on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from cancer, after being diagnosed in March of this year. She was born in Bath on March 26, 1968, daughter of Allen L. and Ruth (Chadbourne) Brawn. Jenny was a hardworking woman who worked the past 12 years as a manager at the Woolwich Dairy Queen. She was married to Kenneth Wright on Dec. 2, 1989 and divorced in 2000. However they remained the best of friends and a close-knit family. Jenny is survived by her parents; daughters Karen E. and her husband Travis Pinkham of Woolwich, Catherine P. Wright and her fiance Matthew Nelson of West Bath; brother Richard Brawn of Wiscasset and his son Christopher Brawn of Bath; uncles Dale Chadbourne and his wife Sherry of Woolwich, Arthur Brawn of Woolwich and Robert Brawn of Limerick; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended Wright family. But the love of her life was her grandson, Oliver D. Pinkham. Ollie was Nana’s shadow. They could be seen mowing the lawn, and doing yard work together, and Ollie further “helped” by pulling flowers in her garden. Jenny loved her family, gardening, and enjoyed early morning coffee and crosswords on the deck. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

