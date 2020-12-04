Lily M. Stevens 1925 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Lily M. Stevens, 95, of Pejepscot Village, Topsham died on Dec. 1, 2020. She was born April 24, 1925 in North Bath, the daughter of Morris and Myra (Brown) Woodsum. On August 4, 1944 she married Raymond L. Stevens of Pejepscot. She was a member of Maine Antique Power Association and the Merry Meeters Senior Citizen Club of Topsham. She enjoyed being with her family and her once-a-week Domino game with her friends. She is survived by sons, Russell and his wife Alice Stevens of Bowdoin and Robert and his wife Vicki Stevens of Harpswell; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Lily was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Joyce Towers, and infant son Linwood. Online condolences may be left for Lily’s family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com. The family would like to send a special thank you to Lily’s granddaughter, Kathi, and the staff at Chans Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. At the family’s request services will be private. Services have been entrusted to Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon, Me. 207-353-4951.

Guest Book