Reginald Nelson Hersey 1941 – 2020 BANGOR – Reginald Nelson Hersey passed away Nov. 24, 2020 in Bangor,. He was born June 24, 1941. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A USAF veteran, retired from Pratt and Whitney, he enjoyed time spent with family, woodworking, fishing and the ocean. He is survived by his mother, Alberta Webb; sisters, Laura Darling and Hazel Harriman, brothers, Robert Hersey and John Hersey; children, Reginald Nelson Hersey, Jr. and Shirley Ann Wells; grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed.

