Dec. 4, 1816: The Massachusetts General Court dissolves a Brunswick convention held to determine the results of a Sept. 2 referendum on whether Maine should separate from Massachusetts.

The decision is a blow to pro-separatists, who badly mismanaged their accounting of the referendum result.

Dec. 4, 1899: U.S. House Speaker Thomas Brackett Reed (1839-1902) of Portland resigns from Congress after 11 terms in the House.

Reed and President William McKinley initially opposed a war with Spain in 1898. When McKinley switches his position and favors the war, Reed, an ardent anti-imperialist serving in an age when the American empire is expanding, refuses to back his fellow Republican. He leaves office instead.

