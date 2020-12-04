OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Turkey, stuffing, gravy, veggies and dessert will be prepared and packed up for those who desire a Holiday To-Go Dinner this year. The tasty meal, complete with instructions for making sure it is hot on Christmas Day, will be available for pickup on Dec. 23 at The Ballpark. Organizers at the Community Friendly Connection say reservations for the free meal are required, and must be made by Dec. 17.

Residents may call the What’s Up OOB line at 937-5611 and leave a message with their name, phone number and other pertinent information, like if they have concerns about picking up their meals, or email: [email protected].

The event is a collaboration by CFC, Town Hall, Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce, The Brunswick, Landry’s and the Ballpark.

Pat Brown of the CFC said the event is a community builder — not only for those who will receive a meal, but for those involved in seeing that it takes place.

“The preparation and distribution of the meals provides a close-knit, community-driven atmosphere,” said Brown. “(The Brunswick general manager) Tom Lacasse never hesitated to offer his cooking facilities and the amazing staff are all volunteering their time to order the food, cook, prepare and package it up. We are so very blessed … to have such a strong sense of community throughout every aspect of this town — residents, businesses, town government.”

Brown noted members of the team that stepped up to organize the event, including Jen Hayes, Judy O’Brien, Cathy Chiasson, Demi Kulacz, Chelsea Tarbox and others.

She added that people will be picking up meals for friends and neighbors who have reserved them — another sign of community spirit.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate the spirit of coming together as a community through giving and sharing holiday cheer,” said Community Development Team Leader Holly Korda.

Brown pointed out that many times, people hesitate to order a holiday dinner for themselves because they prefer that the meals go to others, and she said those who often give of themselves are welcome to enjoy the special holiday meal as well.

“The true meaning of this dinner … is to spread a bit of community holiday cheer,” she said.

Meal pick-up times at the Ballpark on Dec. 23 will be from 11 a.m. to noon for those with last names beginning A-F; G-M is noon to 1:30; and N to Z, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

