SCARBOROUGH — Melanie Morse has joined the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team as a transaction coordinator and administrator.

After graduating from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Morse returned home to Maine to begin a career in administration and fundraising, specializing in special events. Morse has worked with several Maine-based nonprofit organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine, Spurwink Services and The Portland Symphony Orchestra. She now brings the same people-first passion to the real estate world as the transaction coordinator and administrator for the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team.

“We are excited to have Melanie join us. Her history of outstanding customer service and attention to detail with the Portland Symphony will allow us to provide even more value to our clients and team members,” said Meghan McDonald, director of operations

As an industry leader for over 19 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team specializes in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in Greater Scarborough. To buy, sell or invest in real estate, Morse and the team may be reached at [email protected] or 207-553-1387.

