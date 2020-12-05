EAST LANSING, Mich. — Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception as No. 3 Ohio State rolled to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend, though they were without Coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.

Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.

The concern for the Buckeyes is that they could fall short of the six-game threshold to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.

Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) was coming off a win over another undefeated team – Northwestern – but the Spartans were overmatched. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi was shaken up and left the game after being sacked in the second quarter, but by that time, the rout was already on.

(5) TEXAS A&M 31, AUBURN 20: Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and the Aggies (7-1) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Tigers (5-4) in Auburn, Alabama.

RICE 20, (15) MARSHALL 0: Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown, and the Owls (2-2, 2-2 Conference USA) upset the Thundering Herd (7-1, 4-1) in Huntington, West Virginia, beating a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite the absence of quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell.

TCU 29, (19) OKLAHOMA STATE 22: Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores as the Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4 Big 12) beat the Cowboys (6-3, 5-3) in Fort Worth, Texas.

