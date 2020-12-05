The city of Portland has made changes in the recycling pickup schedule for the current fiscal year. The city will no longer pick up recycling on holidays (only trash will be collected), and it is doing this to save money. They hope this will no longer be needed after June 30, 2021. I understand the need to save money and appreciate their efforts to do so, but this method is unfair.

I live in District 3 and our trash and recycling pickup day is Monday. Since most holidays fall on Monday, we are penalized more than any other district in the city. We lost our pickup in October and will miss ones in January, February, April and May. The areas that have pickups on Tuesday will never be affected. All other days will miss their recycling one or two times.

I hope the residents of District 3 will attend our annual district meeting on Dec. 10, so we can hear if the city will attempt to make this more equitable. It will be a Zoom meeting.

Gunhild Gross

Portland

