The pandemic notwithstanding, did we all of a sudden wake up in an alternate universe, or is Mark Trail having a bad dream?

The current story line makes this venerable comic strip look amateurish and has pushed the characters into roles totally opposite of their original makeup. One can only hope that this is a temporary situation and that we will soon go back to the Mark, Cherry, Rusty and Doc who we know and love.

Jim Konkel

Scarborough

