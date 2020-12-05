The Chargers, as with nearly every football team, typically seek a balanced offensive attack.

For running back Austin Ekeler, the notion of being balanced Sunday against New England is particularly real.

“My right leg is on point,” he explained Friday. “My left leg … a little disconnect with my brain.”

Ekeler is set to play his second game after recovering from a significant hamstring injury that cost him seven weeks. He pronounced himself fully healthy and said he is “100% confident” in the hamstring he tore in a Week 4 loss at Tampa Bay.

But Ekeler indicated he won’t feel completely himself until his left leg catches up to his right leg. He returned last weekend against Buffalo, carrying 14 times for 44 yards and catching 11 passes for 85 yards in the 27-17 road loss.

“There were a couple times when I felt I was just off balance a little bit,” Ekeler said. “I’m sure that will come back. I’m totally healed now.”

The 25 touches against the Bills were a game-high on a day when Ekeler played a career-high 60 snaps.

Coach Anthony Lynn later admitted the Chargers relied too much on their No. 1 running back in his return from a soft-tissue injury.

The Patriots have allowed more than 27 points just once in nine games, but their defense ranks 21st against the run. Ekeler said their scheme suggests the Chargers will be able to move the ball on the ground.

“It fits well with my play style because I’m good at setting people (up) and then just one cut and running the other way,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to running the ball this game.”

DOLPHINS: Running back Myles Gaskin was activated off injured reserve after missing four games because of a knee injury.

The Dolphins also elevated safety Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Washington, leads Miami with 387 yards rushing in 100 carries, and he has 30 receptions for 198 yards. His return improves depth at a position hard hit by injuries.

RAVENS: In a statement released Saturday, Ravens President Dick Cass said that “at least four unique strains of COVID-19” entered the team’s facility and three were stopped before spreading, but a fourth “was a highly-contagious strain and spread throughout our organization,” resulting in its recent coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak infected players, coaches and staff on the team, along with several of their family members. Twenty-three players were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, made for players who are infected with the virus or exposed, forcing the team to take an undermanned squad to their thrice-postponed game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon, a 19-14 loss.

“From the outset, we have taken the virus seriously, very seriously,” the statement said. “The NFL, NFLPA and their medical experts developed a protocol with the health and safety of every organization in mind. Throughout the season, the NFL has updated the protocol to reflect new knowledge about the coronavirus and its spread. We believe in the protocol and made every effort to adhere to it. We strive not only to ‘play like a Raven’ but also to ‘comply like a Raven.’

“Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link,” the statement continued. “With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly.”

The team’s statement did not make mention of who in the organization did not follow the protocol. However, the team on Nov. 25 announced it had disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff. Multiple sources said that head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders was the staff member punished and that he had not routinely worn the proximity tracker required by the NFL for contact tracing or reported potential COVID-19 symptoms as he worked with players.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle placed Bryan Mone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making the injured defensive tackle the first Seattle player to land on the list during the regular season.

Seattle had been the only team in the league to avoid using the list during the regular season. Mone has been on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was not eligible to play this week against the New York Giants.

Mone has appeared in eight games this season.

Seattle also placed cornerback Tre Flowers on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered last week against Philadelphia. Flowers will not be able to return until Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Quinton Dunbar still out due to a knee injury, Seattle is expected to start D.J. Reed at cornerback against the Giants.

Seattle also added offensive tackle Chad Wheeler to the active roster from the practice squad. Wheeler was added after Cedric Ogbuehi was listed Saturday as questionable due to a calf injury.

PACKERS: Green Bay center Corey Linsley has gone on injured reserve after hurting his knee during a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

The move y means Linsley must sit out at least the next three games, ending his string of 68 consecutive regular-season starts.

Linsley has played a vital role on a Green Bay offensive line that has yielded just 12 sacks this season, helping the Packers (8-3) score a league-leading 31.7 points per game.

