NORTH BERWICK, Maine – Michael John Porper Jr., was born Feb. 12, 1982, in Gloucester, Mass., and was living with his fianceé and daughter, Grace, in North Berwick when Mike was lost at sea On the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, Mike was on his way home from a fishing trip, when tragically the boat sank.Mike was a loving father to two beautiful daughters, Myiah Olivia Porper and Grace Ann Porper. Michael loved what he did he was always proud to be known as a fisherman. Michael has one living grandparent, Betty Hurst. He would always say, “that’s my girl,” bringing her a few filets of fish from trips while “Nana” would bring Mike his favorite sandwiches from a local shop in Gloucester.Michael was born in Gloucester, Mass., to loving parents: a mother, the late LeeAnn (Hurst) Porper and a father, Michael Porper Sr.Michael had three siblings: A brother, Jarred Porper and two sisters, Lindsay Porper and Lisa Pento. Michael had many nieces and nephewsHe leaves behind from family to friends kids who all called him “Uncle Porper”. Everyone loved Uncle Porper. Mike leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind the love of his life, his fiancé, Ashley Gross. Michael and Ashley lived here in Maine and would always be traveling between Maine and Massachusetts for Michaels’s work.Never knowing whether they were coming or going, I would always just be waiting for the call that Michael was coming home to us.Michael was preceded in death by his mother, LeeAnn (Hurst) Porper; his grandparents, Richard Hurst Robert Porper and Helen Porper, his “sitto”. Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew him he was always the guy making you smile and he himself had a smile that could brighten up a room. We can all hope that mike is at peace with his mother LeeAnn who he loved deeply watching over the family. Smiling down on us.There will be a celebration of life for all four men on December 12, at 12 p.m., on the fish pier where the desert is. Mike will have a service at a later date in his hometown of Gloucester.

