SOCCER

Weston McKennie became the first American player to score for Juventus as his side came from behind to beat city rival Torino, 2-1 in Turin, Italy.

Leonardo Bonucci netted the winner with a minute remaining after McKennie headed in the equalizer to cancel out Nicolas Nkoulou’s early opener.

Juventus, bidding for a record-extending 10th straight Serie A title, is three points behind leader AC Milan, which plays at Sampdoria on Sunday.

ENGLAND: Olivier Giroud netted his fifth goal of the week and Christian Pulisic scored for the first time in the Premier League this season to lead Chelsea’s comeback in a 3-1 win over Leeds.

• Manchester United scored three goals in 13 minutes in a brilliant second-half comeback to beat West Ham 3-1 in the first Premier League match with fans in attendance since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime in front of 2,000 supporters at Olympic Stadium, United got a spark from halftime substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, who had been left out of the starting lineup because of minor injuries.

• Raheem Sterling scored an early goal and won a penalty that was converted by Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City beat visiting Fulham, 2-0.

SPAIN: Real Madrid edged Sevilla 1-0 on an own-goal to end a three-game winless streak and ease the pressure on Coach Zinedine Zidane.

GOLF

PGA: Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied four of the last five holes for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Antoine Rozner of France captured his first title on the European Tour, shooting an 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes.

Rozner, ranked No. 204, started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan. Sullivan, of England, shot a 70 and tied for second with Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France (65), Francesco Laporta of Italy (66) and Matt Wallace of England (68).

• Christiaan Bezuidenhout moved five shots clear at the South African Open in Sun City, putting him well on course for a second straight win.

The South African carded a 5-under 67 for the third straight round. Jamie Donaldson (72) and Dylan Frittelli (70) were tied for second.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took pole position ahead of temporary teammate George Russell for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Bottas was .026 seconds faster than Russell, a replacement for world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is self-isolating for 10 days after contracting the coronavirus earlier this week.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Filip Zubcic had a blistering second run in dense snowfall to edge Zan Kranjec in a men’s giant slalom in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy.

TRACK AND FIELD

SUSPENSION: Former world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus received a four-year ban for doping after her defense that she had taken contaminated over-the-counter supplements was rejected.

The 32-year-old Arzamasova, who won the 800 meters at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, had been provisionally suspended after testing positive in 2019.

The four-year ban dates to the initial suspension and ends on July 28, 2023, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said in its decision released Friday.

