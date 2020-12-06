MALE:

MUNTASIR AHMED, Senior-Soccer

Golden Boot Award winner

Ahmed was one of the most difficult matchups around this fall, as his ability to create offense for his teammates and finish when the opportunity presented itself helped Deering enjoy a very successful season.

Ahmed showed flashes of greatness early in his Rams career, but it was this year that he really took his game to a new level.

“Muntasir’s improvement from last year was exponential since he began playing with Roosevelt Soccer Club,” said Deering coach Joel Costigan. “This year he came to preseason more fit, more physical, faster, a better finisher, and better on 1-v-1. He also developed into a more vocal leader throughout the progression of the season.”

The Rams went 6-4 against a challenging schedule and played everyone tough. Ahmed scored five goals and added five assists, making him his team’s points leader for the season.

Ahmed opened the year with both goals in a 2-1 victory over South Portland. He also scored on a free kick in a one-goal loss to two-time defending Class C champion Waynflete, which went undefeated this season, scored a goal and assisted on two others in a win over Cheverus, then scored one final goal in a second victory over Cheverus.

Ahmed’s speed, strength and ability to set up teammates in optimal positions helped Deering become a far more prolific scoring team that it was in 2019.

Muntasir Ahmed, Deering’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, committed himself to becoming a better player and did the results ever bear that out.

Coach Joel Costigan’s comment: “Muntasir was a go-to option for us wide with his ability to break down players, exploit space and get the ball to the attacking third. This generated more scoring opportunities for our team this year, increasing our scoring production rate by 53 percent (32 team goals this year compared to 17 last year), even with the abbreviated season. More time possessing and attacking with the ball also meant conceding fewer goals, last year conceding 22 goals, while only conceding 11 goals this year.”

Prior winners:

2019 Max Morrione (soccer)

2018 Alec Troxell (cross country)

2017 Alex McGonagle (golf)

2016 Yahya Nure (cross country)

2015 Max Chabot (football)

2014 Stephen Ochan (soccer)

2013 Will Barlock (golf)

2012 Kenny Sweet (football)

2011 Joe Walp (golf)

2010 Jamie Ross (football)

2009 Charlie Dupee (soccer)

2008 Jack Heary (football)

2007 Tony Yeboah (soccer)

2006 John Misener (cross country)

2005 Sean Meehan (soccer/football)

2004 Ryan Flaherty (football)

FEMALE:

MEGAN CUNNINGHAM, Junior-Cross country

Cunningham was the top runner for the Rams this season and she’s poised for a huge senior year.

Cunningham finished 38th at the Class A state meet as a freshman and moved to 25th as a sophomore.

Cunningham opened the 2020 season by winning a meet against Portland with a time of 20 minutes, 19 seconds. She then placed first against South Portland (finishing in 18:11) and Falmouth (21:07) before coming in second against Cheverus (as her time of 20:14 was faster than everyone’s but Cheverus’ Annabelle Brooks’ 19:22).

At the Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier, Cunningham had the 22nd-best individual time (21:22.59).

Cunningham also competes in track for Deering and will turn heads in those sports as well, COVID-permitting.

Megan Cunningham, Deering’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, is already her team’s fastest runner and it’s likely that she’ll wind up one of the fastest in the conference and state before all is said and done.

Coaches Frank Myatt and Gerry Myatt’s comment: “Megan emerged as a force for us this year. She put in some great summer miles, even as the pandemic prevented us from training as a team, and that paid off once the season started. Megan took a big step forward this year by racing with confidence, winning her first three races wire to wire. It has been impressive to see Megan’s growth as a competitor and leader and we’re excited to see what she can do in the future.”

Prior winners:

2019 Mia Sargent (soccer)

2018 Aleah Murph (field hockey)

2017 Maddy Broda (volleyball)

2016 Kaylee Helmick (volleyball)

2015 Simone Lauture (soccer)

2014 Rylie Turner (field hockey)

2013 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

2012 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

2011 Alexis Sivovlos (soccer)

2010 Amanda Masse (soccer)

2009 Jami LeRoy (field hockey)

2008 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

2007 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

2006 Chelsea Johnson (soccer)

2005 Ashley Morgan (cross country)

2004 Bronwyn Potthoff (field hockey)

