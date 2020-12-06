MALE:

BEN GREENE, Senior-Cross country

All-State

Greene may not have captured a coveted state title this fall, but he did everything else in an abbreviated season to confirm he was the state’s top Class A runner and that his future is very bright.

Greene, who has run track throughout his high school career, didn’t come over to cross country until his junior season, after playing soccer as a freshman and sophomore. In 2019, Greene made an immediate splash, winning the boys’ Class A South regional in a time of 16 minutes, 32.20 seconds, then placing fourth at states in 16:22.38. Greene then went on to post the 37th-best time at New Englands (16:32).

“Switching to cross country from soccer was difficult, but it was the right decision,” Greene said. “I love competing. I’m a fierce competitor. I love to win and hate to lose. I love going all out. I love seeing improvement and feeling like I’m getting stronger.”

With a year of cross country under his belt, Greene upped his training regimen this spring and summer and once the delayed 2020 campaign began, he was poised to dominate.

Greene won his first meet this fall by 23 seconds and he came in first in every race he entered. Greene’s fastest time came in a four-team meet at Brunswick, when he finished in 15:43, 10 seconds better than Brunswick’s Tyler Patterson. In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier, Greene won the race in 16:01.74, 14 seconds faster than runner-up Zach Barry of Scarborough.

Greene was poised to win the state title and possibly lead the Yachtsmen to a team championship as well, but just two days before the state meet was scheduled to be held, the Maine Principals’ Association called it off due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and a new rule requiring high school athletes to wear face masks during competition.

“I really wanted to win a state title, so that was disappointing, but I was happy to run, to go undefeated and to be with my friends,” Greene said. “I had a training plan over the summer and it made me stronger. (Jorma Kurry and Danny Paul) are great coaches. They’ve taught me so much and helped make me a better person and runner.”

Greene, who runs/trains an hour to two hours just about every day of the week, just committed to attending and running cross country and track at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He still hopes to have an indoor and outdoor track season at Falmouth to perhaps capture the championship that has eluded him.

One thing that hasn’t eluded Ben Greene, Falmouth’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, is triumph and recognition that he’s one of the state’s elite. His commitment and skill will make him a factor at the next level as well.

Co-Coach Jorma Kurry’s comment: “Ben had a remarkable season for only his second year of cross country. He was undefeated and ran the fastest time in the state, accomplishing two big goals. As he gains experience, it will be fun to see him realize his potential.”

Co-Coach Danny Paul’s comment: “Ben is goal-oriented and a willing worker. He has learned to be prepared and he has confidence in his ability to be a strong finisher. Ben set the tone for our team through his determination to improve. It has been fun seeing him grow into this role for us.”

Prior winners:

2019 Gus Ford (soccer)

2018 Riley Reed (football)

2017 Jack Bryant (football)

2016 Jeremiah Sands (cross country)

2015 Connor Aube (football)

2014 Bryce Murdick (cross country)

2013 Joe Lesniak (golf)

2012 J.P. White (soccer)

2011 Andrew Murry (soccer)

2010 Tim Follo (cross country)

2009 Gabe Hoffman-Johnson (soccer)

2008 Gabe Hoffman-Johnson (soccer)

2007 Jack Wyman (golf)

2006 Nick Ford (football)

2005 Adam Packard (golf)

2004 Connor Hollowell (soccer)

2003 Jimmy Velas (soccer)

2002 Brandon Bonsey (cross country)

2001 Brian Giggey (golf)

FEMALE:

SOFIE MATSON, Senior-Cross country

All-State

Matson wasn’t able to win yet another state title, due to COVID-19 cancelling the state meet, but she’ll leave the Maine cross country scene as one of the best runners we’ve ever witnessed regardless.

Matson burst on to the scene as a freshman, winning the Class A individual title and being named to the Northeast Region second-team. As a sophomore, Matson won the individual championship again, helping Falmouth finish second as a team. Prior to her junior season, Matson was the fastest Maine female at the Beach to Beacon and she then went out and won states again, while also qualifying for the Foot Locker Northeast Regions and nationals.

Matson again had no peer during the abbreviated 2020 season, winning every meet with only talented teammate Karley Piers running anywhere close to her pace. Matson won the Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier in 18 minutes, 8.85 seconds and would have been a heavy favorite to go 4-for-4 at states, but just days before the meet, it was cancelled due to concerns over a spike in COVID cases and a new requirement that runners wear masks.

We’ll next see Matson running at Columbia University in New York City where she’ll begin the next chapter of her trasncendant running life.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, leaves a legacy that won’t soon be forgotten and will be the benchmark that future elite runners look to reach.

Co-Coach Jorma Kurry’s comment: “Sofie had big goals for this season and handled the adversity and uncertainty with grace. I am sure that missing the postseason championships was difficult to handle, but Sofie focused on the regular season competitions and continued to show that she is one of the best cross country runners to ever come through Maine.”

Co-Coach Danny Paul’s comment: “ Sofie makes us better every day because of her work ethic and motivation to improve. I believe without all the issues with COVID, she would have established records for winning the state meet four times and winning the Festival of Champions four times. However, she simply kept training and made the most of the opportunities she got.”

Prior winners:

2019 Sofie Matson (cross country)

2018 Liberty Ladd (field hockey)

2017 Sofie Matson (cross country)

2016 Malaika Pasch (cross country)

2015 Sydney Bell (field hockey)

2014 Elle Fitzgerald (field hockey)

2013 Riley Burfeind (volleyball)

2012 Cassie Darrow (soccer)

2011 Caitlin Bucksbaum (soccer)

2010 Kate Sparks (volleyball)

2009 Emma Wilberg (volleyball)

2008 Nicole Foley (field hockey)

2007 Maddie Grygiel (cross country)

2006 Emily Bowden (field hockey)

2005 Riley Haddock (field hockey)

2004 Riley Haddock (field hockey)

2003 Hannah Millick (field hockey)

2002 Ali Hollowell (field hockey)

2001 Whitney Huse (soccer)

