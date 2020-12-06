MALE:

MATT KEMPF, Senior-Golf

Class B individual state champion

Pride and Character Award recipient

Kempf wanted to produce a senior season to remember and did he ever, as he wound up producing one for the ages, a campaign which culminated with him not only leading Freeport to a first-ever team state title, but with him also becoming the first Falcon to win an individual crown.

Freeport’s golf team was third at the Class B state match in 2018 and second in 2019, Kempf’s junior campaign. Kempf shot a 93, good for a tie for 20th place in 2019 and he shot up the standings big-time this fall, thanks to a laser focus on improving his craft.

“From the start of spring, I was on the golf course,” Kempf said. “Almost every day. I was dedicated to making my senior season memorable. Being at the golf course was just what I wanted to be doing. I drown out to music and get to work. Without being disciplined, I could have never expected to achieve any goals set by me and my teammates. Getting ready for the fall season was a ton of work, but well worth it.”

Kempf was solid during the short regular season, with an average of 8.5-over par with a low nine-hole score of 41, then he only shot an 82 at the state qualifier.

“Going into the qualifier, I knew I just needed to play my game,” Kempf said. “Ending with an 82 was not my best round, but enough to make an impact. I knew what I did wrong and got right back to the course, working on certain parts of my game to sharpen up for states.”

At states, Kempf was at his very best when it mattered most.

At the Class B state match, Freeport won the team title by a dozen strokes and Kempf’s 18-hole score of 77 (five-over par) was enough to give him the individual title to boot.

“I think the season went well,” Kempf said. “Going into the season as state runner-up, we were thirsty for a win. Going undefeated in the regular season we knew we had a significant chance at winning states.

“Coming into states, my team knew what we needed to do and just how we were going to do it. Our team chemistry was the biggest part of our win. At the end of the day, were just playing a game with our buddies. That being said, we all went into the state match again, with no particular number set in our heads. We all knew we had to play it shot by shot, and that’s exactly what we did. Through 15 holes, I was plus-2. I was having a really good day and I was hoping my team was too. I knew I just had to keep up my pace and we’d be set to win, but I had no idea that I had a chance at winning. After I finished my round, I walked down the first hole to be greeted by my teammate TJ (Whelan). TJ was my biggest fan that day. He knew how well I was doing and was the first to support me coming in. I came up to the clubhouse in shock at everyone’s scores coming in. It was so surreal seeing that I might be able to win individually. All the scores counted and my team won and I won individually. There’s something about two trophies that is so much better. It was truly an amazing day.”

Matt Kempf, Freeport’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, has etched his name in program lore and set a benchmark that future Falcons will long pursue.”

Coach Jason Ouellette’s comment: “Matt seemed to play his best golf when the lights were brightest. Somehow he is able to block out any pressure to play well and he just focuses on what he needs to do for each shot. I think he actually gave back a few shots over his final three holes at states because he realized what he was on the verge of doing, but for the most part, he just stays in the moment. He has been ‘Mr. Clutch’ for us the last two years when we really needed him to be. The fact Matt shot 77 this year in the state championship shows how much he improved. Last year he was 10.1 over-par per nine holes. He really committed to playing a lot of golf last spring and summer and it showed in how he played. I remember seeing him on the first day of practice. I knew he might be the ‘X-factor’ in us being able to win a state championship.”

Prior winners:

2019 Gabe Wagner (soccer)

2018 Shea Wagner (soccer)

2017 Ethan Sclar (golf)

2016 Josh Burke (football)

2015 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2014 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2013 Ben MacMillan (football)

2012 Dan Burke (football)

2011 Jack Dawe (soccer)

2010 James Purdy (football)

2009 Miguel Beckles (football)

2008 Cody Bartlett (soccer)

2007 Jon Klages (football)

2006 Luke Charest (soccer)

2005 Elliott Townsend (soccer)

2004 Jeff Smith (soccer)

2003 Josh Zolla (cross country)

2002 Chris Vigliotta (soccer)

2001 Scott Newell (golf)

FEMALE:

ALLY RANDALL, Senior-Field hockey

WMC All-Academic

Captain

Randall made the most of her shortened senior season, scoring some big goals and leading the Falcons to another glowing record, which left everyone wondering how good they could be, while leaving no doubt as to how good she was.

Randall played four seasons of varsity field hockey for Freeport and was part of a program that went to the regional final her sophomore year for the first time in 18 seasons, then had another solid campaign her junior year, but was upset in the semifinals. For awhile, it appeared that Randall and her 13 senior teammates would have no 2020 season at all, but the Falcons did get to play 10 games and they won nine of them.

Randall’s most dramatic moment came in the season’s third game, when she scored off a penalty corner with just 3.2 seconds remaining to beat Yarmouth, 2-1. Randall also scored in a win over Mt. Ararat, had a hat trick in a second victory over Yarmouth, then scored single goals in victories over Cape Elizabeth and Gray-New Gloucester and bowed out with a pair in a season-ending win over Brunswick.

Randall finished her career with 37 goals and 13 assists and had at least one hat trick in every high school season.

“This season really clicked offensively for me,” said Randall. “It’s like every piece over the last four years fell into place. Being a senior on a senior-heavy team made me appreciate this season, especially with everything we’ve been through. I ended my high school field hockey career on a good note with this season. I’m sad it’s over but I am beyond grateful for every moment.”

Randall hopes to play field hockey in college and should get the opportunity.

That’s because Ally Randall, Freeport’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, isn’t just a top scorer who comes up huge when it matters most, but that she does whatever it takes to make her team successful.

Coach Marcia Wood’s comment: “Ally’s clutch, just a tremendous player. She has such a great field sense and makes really smart decisions. Her stick skills are phenomenal. She has great control of the ball and has many different moves to get past defenders. It’s truly beautiful watching her play. She makes things happen on the field, whether it’s getting the ball down the field, finishing on a goal, or even making clears on defense since she’s everywhere. She works so hard too. Every offseason she’s playing and improving her skills and becoming an even more dominant player. As a person, she’s kind, considerate and an all-around joy to have on the team. I’m really going to miss her.”

Prior winners:

2019 Catriona Gould (soccer)

2018 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2017 Lily Horne (cross country)

2016 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2015 Morgan Karnes (field hockey)

2014 Abby Smith (field hockey)

2013 Livvy Dimick (soccer)

2012 Jocelyn Davee (soccer)

2011 Kayla Thurlow (field hockey)

2010 Lauren Easler (cross country)

2009 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2008 Molly Susla (cross country)

2007 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2006 Molly Susla (cross country)

2005 Kelsey Nichols (cross country)

2004 Lucy Garrec (cross country)

2003 Dani O’Rourke-Suchoff (cross country)

2002 Michelle Peters (field hockey)

2001 Amy Morejon (soccer)

