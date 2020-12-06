MALE:

CHRIS HAMBLETT, Senior-Cross country

Team MVP

Hamblett had another solid campaign, capping his stellar high school career with more triumph, and he’ll long be remembered as one of the finest runners to ever wear an NYA uniform.

Hamblett first made his mark with the Panthers as a freshman, when he came in 21st at the Class C state meet. He moved up to ninth as a sophomore. As a junior, he finished 16th at the state meet and was named NYA Fall Male Athlete of the Year.

There was no state meet this year, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the requirement that runners wear masks, but Hambett did make the most of the opportunities he did have, finishing in the top five during regular season meets, then coming in eighth at the Western Maine Conference state qualifier.

“Chris has been the top runner in our program from the beginning,” said Panthers coach Peter Sillin. “He literally finished first for our team in every race from the beginning of his freshman year to the end of his senior season.”

Hamblett has also played basketball and lacrosse at NYA.

Coach Peter Sillin’s comment: “Every successful team requires athletes in a variety of roles and Chris has been our standard-bearer, our front-runner in every meet. The other guys on the team know they can count on him to race as hard as he can and to put a low number down for our team. With that settled, they can get to work on their own race goals. Chris is unbelievably competitive. He’ll push himself to the edge of his physical limits both in practice and in races. He rarely has an off day and when he does, he’s twice as fierce the next time. Those qualities are great to model for our younger runners. Chris’ dedication, drive and self-discipline make him an excellent athlete and leader.”

NAOMI REISCHMANN, Senior-Soccer

Coach’s Award winner

Reischmann and her teammates weren’t able to capture a third straight Class D state title this spring, but the Panthers enjoyed another very successful campaign, as Reischmann capped her high school career by playing an integral role on and off the pitch.

As a sophomore, Reischmann scored two goals and had two assists as NYA won the state championship for the first time in 11 seasons. Her junior year was even better, as Reischmann scored six times and assisted on four other goals as the Panthers went back-to-back as state champs. This fall, Reischmann, who has played midfield and forward, had two goals (in wins over Morse and Sacopee Valley) as well as two assists as NYA finished 6-2 during an abbreviated campaign, losing only to Morse in a frustrating affair which saw the Panthers hold a huge edge in shots, and at perennial Class B power Yarmouth.

“Naomi is the true epitome of a leader,” said NYA coach Ricky Doyon. “Her leadership and dedication to her team and coaches were clear from day one. With all going on this year, she led the way by taking advantage of the opportunity to be on the pitch with her friends and teammates. Her low-key tone approach transferred to her teammates loud and clear.”

Naomi Reischmann, NYA’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, was the consummate teammate and leader and it’s no coincidence that the Panthers enjoyed their most successful run in over a decade during her time with the program.

Coach Ricky Doyon’s comment: “Naomi was instrumental in our success the past three seasons, in which she was part of two state championship teams. Opposing teams were most certainly recognizing her for her ability and competitiveness on the pitch. Naomi’s field vision is second to none. Naomi did not score many goals, but without her protecting or winning the ball and setting up opportunities, many of our goals wouldn’t have happened. She was instrumental in the middle and final third of the field. She created opportunities for her teammates through her excellent play and creativity. She would routinely make that brilliant pass. Naomi played almost every minute of every game. If it wasn’t for the shortened season, I could only imagine how she would have led her team the rest of the way. She is definitely a class act. I’m very proud of the young lady and soccer player Naomi has become.”

