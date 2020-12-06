OLD TOWN – Russel Henry “Russ” Hartley, 83, of Old Town, went home to be with the Lord he loved, on Nov. 28, 2020, after navigating the debilitating challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

Russ grew up in Hawthorne, N.J., where he was active in the high school band and the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Russ studied forestry at the University of Maine for two years, but, at a Billy Graham crusade in 1957, he placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord, and the course of his life was forever changed. Russ transferred to Barrington College, and his then-girlfriend, Lorrie followed shortly thereafter. Thus began a ministry partnership that blessed the lives of countless people for over 40 years.

As Pastor and wife, Russ and Lorrie served and shepherded churches in Buxton and Falmouth, before Russ accepted the role of Chaplain at the New England Baptist Hospital, in Boston. As hospital Chaplain, Russ ministered selflessly to both patients and medical staff. After 15 years as a Chaplain, Russ returned to pastoral ministry, and served the people at Southside Baptist Church in Elmira, N.Y., and the First Baptist Church of Houlton.

Russ and Lorrie retired to Portland, Maine, where Russ pursued his love of mentoring and equipping younger pastors. One of Russ and Lorrie’s greatest joys was helping to lead an annual marriage retreat where many couples were encouraged and strengthened. Russ also pursued his love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed white-water rafting, canoeing, and biking. He also enjoyed wood-working, and puttering in his workshop, from which he could usually produce whatever screw or clamp was needed to make the repair of the day.

Russ is survived by his devoted, and loving wife of 60 years, Lorrie Robbins Hartley, and by their three children and spouses (and five grandchildren): Shirley and Brian Chinn (Maddi and Josh); Paul and Brenda Hartley (Nathaniel, and Alyssa); Jennie and Dave Oulton (Katie). Russ is predeceased by his brother Robert Hartley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021.

