MALE:

JACOB RAMOS, Junior-Cross country

Class A state meet qualifier

Captain

Ramos became the Red Riots’ lead runner this fall and achieved some personal goals during a successful campaign.

Ramos, a three-season athlete, who has also turned heads as a swimmer and in outdoor track, was 62nd at the cross country regional meet as a freshman and moved up to 29th as a sophomore, qualifying for states as an individual, where he came in 66th.

Ramos had extra time to train prior to the COVID-delayed 2020 campaign and once it started, he quickly made a name for himself.

Ramos finished first individually in a season-opening meet versus Cheverus. Ramos then was second in a meet against Deering, third versus Gorham (with a season-best 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 58.8 seconds) and fifth against Falmouth. In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier, Ramos came in eighth individually with a time of 17 minutes, 2.68 seconds and qualified for the state meet, but unfortunately, that meet was cancelled just two days before it was scheduled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and a new requirement that runners had to wear masks.

Despite that disappointment, Ramos was very pleased with his 2020 campaign.

“The season went surprisingly well for me,” Ramos said. “I set two goals for myself, to run a sub-17 (minutes) and to qualify for states and I’m happy that I achieved both. Swimming over the spring and summer was on pause due to COVID, so I started to run much earlier than I usually do. I do have to thank my Mom especially for kicking me out of the house to run over the summer and keeping me motivated. I felt as if I was much more prepared for the season, having started running earlier. We ran well as a team and working with them and Coach (David) Kahill helped push me even further. We had a strong team this year, even though we didn’t qualify for states. I’m confident that we’ll qualify in the 2021 season.”

Ramos hopes to get an opportunity to swim this winter, then run in outdoor track before returning for one final cross country season. Who knows, he might even be a factor at the next level before all is said and done.

Jacob Ramos, South Portland’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, improved mightily, became his team’s top runner and hasn’t yet reached his peak.

Coach David Kahill’s comment: “Jacob is a soft-spoken, respectful, competitive and passionate teammate. He leads by example, providing consistently poised and focused leadership, the need for which was amplified this season during the pandemic. Talent-wise, he has been one of the top three runners in the program since his freshman year, improving each year, and running as the top runner on the team this year. His passion for, and dedication to, multiple sports enhances his success in each. It was not a surprise that his teammates selected Jacob to be a captain. His teammates respect him for his leadership, work ethic and ability to balance academic success with a high level of athletic training. Even more so, they respect how passionate he is about his teammates’ improvement and the team’s success.”

Prior winners:

2019 Anthony Poole (football)

2018 Aleks Kaurin (soccer)

2017 Charlie Cronin (soccer)

2016 Khalid Suja (soccer)

2015 Gary Maietta (soccer)

2014 Henry Curran (soccer)

2013 Duncan Preston (football)

2012 Damjan Draskovic (soccer)

2011 Logan Gaddar (football)

2010 Nem Kaurin (soccer)

2009 Ryan Curit (football)

2008 Ryan Chapin (soccer)

2007 Nick Gaddar (football)

2006 David Knowland (cross country)

2005 Endy Carrera (soccer)

2004 Nolan Moon (cross country)

2003 Eric Giddings (cross country)

2002 Eric Giddings (cross country)

2001 Devin Shaw (cross country)

FEMALE:

LUCIE BEAULIEU, Senior—Field hockey

Captain

Beaulieu had a breakthrough season on the field and maintained a positive attitude and demonstrated great leadership throughout as she bowed out in style.

Beaulieu has been a four-year stalwart for the Red Riots. She debuted as the team’s Rookie of the Year and scored three goals as a junior, but she really came of age as a scorer this fall.

Beaulieu had a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Portland, scored all four goals in a narrow 5-4 loss to Cape Elizabeth, then had another hat trick in a victory over Portland before scoring the final goal of the season in a loss to Cheverus.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity my team got this season,” said Beaulieu. “Although my team hasn’t had the greatest track record, we have so much talent that shined through. We have consistently played hard to the best of our ability, which on its own is a huge success to me. I see so much potential on this team and am so excited to see what they will do in the future years. Hopefully things will go back to normal next year and they will get a full season of games and playoffs.”

Beaulieu is considering playing field hockey in college, but is still in the decision process. She does want to study accounting and business.

Lucie Beaulieu, South Portland’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, made the most of a challenging senior season, becoming one of the league’s elite scorers while inspiring her teammates day-in, day-out.

Coach Sarah Millington’s comment: “Lucie has been an integral member of our field hockey program for many years. She has always played a very important role in being a strong and reliable player on our forward line. She became a very strong leader, a two-year captain, and coach for our youth league summer camps and fall ball. Lucie has an infectiously positive attitude and works very hard year-round. She has certainly made the best of a challenging situation this year while encouraging and taking others along with her. We will miss her tremendously, but wish her the best of luck in her future.”

Prior winners:

2019 Ashlee Aceto (volleyball)

2018 Lydia Grant (field hockey)

2017 Molly Mawhinney (volleyball)

2016 Lydia Henderson (field hockey)

2015 Serena McKenzie (cross country)

2014 Casey Loring (cross country)

2013 Shannon Conley (cross country)

2012 Nyajock Pan (cross country)

2011 Nyajock Pan (cross country)

2010 Rebecca Roberts (field hockey)

2009 Karleigh Bradbury (soccer)

2008 Annelise Donahue (cross country)

2007 Annelise Donahue (cross country)

2006 Kristina Aceto (field hockey)

2005 Emily Haeuser (cross country)

2004 Courtney Albin (soccer)

2003 Christina Aceto (soccer)

2002 Andrea Giddings (cross country)

2001 Andrea Giddings (cross country)

