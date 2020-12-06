Warm, soothing and aromatic, centered on nourishing produce, this soup has a truly healing vibe to it. But, more than that, what draws me to it is how alluringly tasty it is.
Flavor-wise, sweet earthiness of butternut squash and sautéed onion lead the way. Those vegetables are simmered in a savory broth, along with chunks of fresh pear for a layer of fruity sweetness, and to counter a zing of ginger and a pleasantly bitter touch of turmeric.
Pureed until smooth, the creamy, brilliant orange-gold soup is served with a swirl of yogurt and a spray of fresh herbs. It’s one of those foods that manages to round out the sharp edges of the day. Sometimes, I’ll cradle a cup of it in the midafternoon for just that purpose.
Whether sipped for a snack or as or as part of a meal, it is a balm for a chilly day, fulfilling not just for your taste buds, but for your whole body.
Butternut Squash and Pear Soup
Active time: 30 minutes | Total time: 55 minutes
6 servings
This aromatic soup is as nourishing as it is tasty. The sweet, earthy duo of butternut squash and fresh pear simmer with onion in a savory broth spiked with a zing of ginger and turmeric. The brilliant orange-gold soup is then pureed until creamy and served with a swirl of yogurt and a spray of fresh herbs. It is a balm for a chilly day, fulfilling not just for your taste buds but for your whole body.
Storage Notes: The soup can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion (about 10 ounces), chopped
1 tablespoon finely minced or grated fresh ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
2 pounds butternut squash, cut into 1-inch dice (about 7 cups)
2 ripe Bosc pears, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, or more as needed
3 tablespoons plain yogurt (low-fat or full fat)
Water, as needed
DIRECTIONS
In a large stock pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger and the turmeric and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Stir in the squash, pears, salt and pepper. Add the broth and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the squash is very tender, about 25 minutes.
Using an immersion blender, puree the soup, or let cool slightly, then puree it in batches in a stand blender until smooth. Add a little water or additional broth, if needed, to thin the soup to your liking.
In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until thin enough to drizzle.
Ladle the soup in bowls, drizzle with the yogurt and serve hot.
Nutrition (with low-fat yogurt) | Calories: 203; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 205 mg; Carbohydrates: 35 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 13 g; Protein: 6 g.
Recipe from dietitian and food columnist Ellie Krieger.
