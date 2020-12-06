TOPSHAM — Selectmen gave the go-ahead Thursday to a company that plans to open a recreational marijuana growing operation.

The town granted licenses to Ice Water LLC, allowing the company up to 2,000 square feet for growing marijuana. The business is leasing 6,000 square feet in an industrial building at 12 Center Park Road, which is off Route 196.

“What we’re looking to do here is be involved in the adult-use marketplace in the state of Maine that has recently opened and will be ramping up over the next 12 months or so,” said Rod Wintle, who owns Ice Water LLC with his son, Randy Wintle.

In October, licensed retailers were allowed to start selling recreational marijuana in Maine after Mainers voted to legalize the drug in 2016.

Ron Wintle said Ice Water has built up a large distribution base and has products in seven medical marijuana stores across the state. The business in Topsham will cater to recreational marijuana stores that will be opening up.

Randy Wintle said Ice Water operates in a small craft market, “and we make small specialty craft products.”

While Topsham doesn’t allow recreational marijuana retail stores, it does allow commercial marijuana grow operations as well as manufacturing recreational marijuana products through a licensing program. This is the second and last available license the town will grant for a marijuana greenhouse of this size.

Ice Water LLC also needs state approval to open its operation in Topsham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: