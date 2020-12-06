Roughly 150,000 Central Maine Power customers were without service early Sunday afternoon, after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow overnight across much of western and central Maine.

The storm produced gusts of up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service, knocking out power to thousands of people in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Somerset and York counties.

Coastal areas saw less precipitation than inland and mountainous regions. Portland accumulated only a little over 2 inches of snow, according to NWS data, while Lewiston was expected to get between 7 and 14 inches.

Sunday River Resort, in the Oxford County town of Newry, reported up to a foot of snow overnight, making for a snow depth of 18 inches on the mountain.

“Last night, Mother Nature served up a fresh snowstorm, but it came with a side order of wind that we did not order,” resort officials said in their daily report for Sunday. “The snow started in upper elevations, delivering 10-12 inches of the goods, and wrapped up before dawn.”

Central Maine Power restored service to about 30,000 customers between 10 a.m., when 183,000 were without power, and 1:30 p.m. Nearly 4,700 customers were still without electricity in Harpswell midmorning Sunday. Up in Androscoggin County, 5,000 people were still unable to turn on the lights in Lewiston.

More than 225,000 customers saw service interruptions because of the storm, CMP said in a news release Sunday. Historical data indicate that storms of this scope tend to leave some people without power for three to five days, the utility said.

CMP had 336 line crews ready to repair the grid before the storm began, and more utility workers are headed to Maine from New York and Connecticut.

“This storm caused significant tree and limb damage as a result of heavy, wet snow and strong winds,” David Flanagan, CMP’s executive chairman, said in the Sunday news release. “Crews worked hard overnight to ensure conditions were made safe, and those efforts will continue throughout the day today. Facing more wind today, our crews will work as quickly as possible to restore power to our customers.”

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 7 p.m. in southeast Aroostook and central Penobscot counties, including the municipalities of Houlton, Hodgdon, Sherman, Smyrna Mills, Lincoln, Howland and Springfield, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow and sleet continued to batter those areas, which were expected to receive a total of 7 to 12 inches of snow. Those conditions make travel “extremely dangerous,” the NWS said.

The Maine Turnpike was largely clear by 8:30 a.m., when officials returned the highway to its posted speeds. Speed limits had been reduced to 45 mph along the corridor from New Hampshire to Augusta because of snow.

Several Concord Coach Lines bus trips were canceled on Sunday. Those included all southbound departures from Bangor before 11 a.m., and southbound departures from Portland before 8 am.

The earliest northbound trips from Boston were 11:30 a.m. from Logan Airport and 12 p.m. from South Station.

