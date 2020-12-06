MALE:

EVAN VAN LONKHUYZEN, Senior-Soccer

All-State

Southern Class B regional all-star

New England Soccer Journal All-Regional Team

WMC All-Academic

New England Soccer Journal Player to Watch

Yarmouth Defensive Player of the Year

Hagstrom Leadership Award winner

Maine Class B Player of the Year finalist

All-New England finalist

Captain

Van Lonkhuyzen played at an elite level this year and his leadership and skill helped Yarmouth to yet another great season as he finally earned overdue recognition as one of the state’s finest players.

Van Lonkhuyzen made the Clippers varsity team as a freshman and was part of a squad which went 18-0 and won the Class B championship for the fourth consecutive time, earning the No. 23 ranking nationally. His sophomore season, Yarmouth saw its title reign end, but the Clippers still went 13-1-2. In 2019, Van Lonkhuyzen’s junior campaign, which saw him lead his team in minutes played, Yarmouth got back to the pinnacle and was ranked first in Maine and New England and eighth nationally.

While the 2020 campaign was shortened by COVID-19 restrictions, Van Lonkhuyzen became a breakout star, stymieing opposing offensives, starting the transition to offense, taking free kicks and even getting involved on offense at times.

The Clippers played their typical challenging schedule and went 7-2-1, allowing just eight goals in the process. Van Lonkhuyzen again paced the team in minutes played and his joy for the sport, combined with his unselfishness, led to a memorable season for him individually and for his squad.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing as making me successful as an athlete, but I think the people who’ve surrounded me all my life definitely have helped,” said Van Lonkhuyzen, who went 53-3-6 in his high school career. “From my first coach, Dave Wright, to my latest coaches, Martyn Keen (Seacoast), Scott Jarosz (Seacoast), and Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth), I’ve been lucky enough to always have great coaches who taught me to love playing the game, and to always be kind and work hard. They focused on playing the game the right way, it was never just about winning. They have each taught me so much both on and off the field. My teammates have also been incredible all my life, pushing me on the field to always get better and helping to maintain a positive and competitive environment. Of course it also doesn’t hurt to genuinely love soccer, because I want to get out and practice everyday. Finally, I can’t go without mentioning my parents, as they’ve always supported me, whether it was driving me countless hours to practices and games or sitting through the cold, rain, and snow every weekend.”

“Evan is clearly one of the top five best players in Maine,” said Hagerty. “He plays for the right reasons, love for the game and love for his teammates. That was evident to anyone connected to Yarmouth soccer over the last four years. Evan never wanted to do anything but help his team win. He never cared for, nor really enjoyed, the spotlight. He always simply loved to compete.”

Van Lonkhuyzen has applied early decision to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, where he hopes to continue playing soccer.

Evan Van Lonkhuyzen, Yarmouth’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, won a lot of games and did many things for the state’s premier Class B program. Not only his play, but his approach and attitude guarantees that he’ll long be remembered fondly for his contributions.

Coach Mike Hagerty’s comment: “Simply put, Evan is the best center-back in Maine. He is also the best left-back in Maine. If we played him in the midfield, he would have been one of the best midfielders in Maine and if we played him up top, he would have been one of the best offensive players in Maine. Evan also always valued time on the field with friends whether in practice or in games and he always seemed to enjoy himself. He loves the game and he loves his teammates and aren’t those two of the best, most pure reasons to play any sport.”

Prior winners:

2019 Liam Ireland (soccer)

2018 Eric LaBrie (soccer)

2017 Luke Groothoff (soccer)

2016 Luke Laverdiere (cross country)

2015 Jack Snyder (football)

2014 Adam LaBrie (soccer)

2013 Chandler Smith (soccer)

2012 Red DeSmith (golf)

2011 Chris Knaub (soccer)

2010 Luke Pierce (soccer)

2009 Eric Estabrook (football)

2008 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

2007 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

2006 Cody Lapointe (soccer)

2005 Tim Murphy (soccer)

2004 Justin Morrill (soccer)

2003 Pat Gildart (soccer)

2002 Greg Abbot (soccer)

2001 Eoin Lynch (soccer)

FEMALE:

PARKER HARNETT, Senior-Soccer

Southern Class B regional all-star

Captain

Harnett was the consummate captain, a multi-talented player and the latest in a long line of special girls’ soccer players to wear a Clippers uniform.

Harnett stepped right on to varsity and played on a defending state champion her freshman year and played a pivotal role in helping Yarmouth repeat, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists while being named the program’s Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, Harnett was a conference all-star (again scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists), earned the Hagstrom Leadership Award and Yarmouth Offensive Player of the Year honors and as a junior, she made both the conference and regional all-star teams and again garnered YHS Offensive Player of the Year honors after scoring 10 times and assisting on four other goals.

While her senior season wasn’t anything like she imagined it would be, Harnett made the most of it and helped the Clippers to another strong campaign.

Harnett scored a goal in a win over North Yarmouth Academy, scored a goal and had two assists in a victory over Mt. Ararat, then scored once more in a season-ending win over Greely, but her impact couldn’t be quantified by simple statistics.

“No one had any idea what to expect, but our team had a blast,” said Harnett, who will graduate with 30 goals scored along with 28 assists. “I’m so grateful that I got to play alongside my friends one more year, even if it was in a modified season. Although not anything like I would have imagined, our coaching staff and team took advantage of every moment to improve, have fun and enjoy our time together. We have so much young talent and I can’t wait to see what this team can do over the next couple of years.”

Harnett, who also plays lacrosse and takes part in Unified Basketball for Yarmouth, hopes to attend and play at Williams College in Massachusetts next year.

Parker Harnett, Yarmouth’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, did whatever it took to make her team successful and she and the Clippers certainly had an amazing run.

Coach Andy Higgins’ comment: “Parker is a great player and a better person. She clearly is an exceptional athlete, but she is also an outstanding leader and teammate. She leads by example through her ever present high work rate, but she also carries an overwhelmingly positive attitude and personality. Parker is able to see and find the good in the most difficult or trying times. Parker is a great role model for future Clippers in the way she competes on the field and carries herself off the field. Parker is seemingly stretched in so many different directions with all she is involved in and that never stops her from being willing to take things on. I cannot tell you how many times I have asked her to take care of something or do something for our program. Her response is always the same, a shoulder shrug and a smile, the response of ‘OK,’ and off she goes to complete the task and with no doubt does it well.”

Prior winners:

2019 Maggie Murray (volleyball)

2018 Dominique Moran (volleyball)

2017 Sara D’Appolonia (soccer)

2016 Cory Langenbach (soccer)

2015 Tori Messina (field hockey)

2014 Kallie Hutchinson (field hockey)

2013 Grace Mallett (volleyball)

2012 Monica Austin (golf)

2011 Suzanne Driscoll (volleyball)

2010 Natalie Salmon (soccer)

2009 Kate Darrell (volleyball)

2008 Mariah Martin (field hockey)

2007 Anna Makaretz (cross country)

2006 Nicole Simmonds (soccer)

2005 Shannon Gildart (soccer)

2004 Melissa Moylan (soccer)

2003 Stephanie Whittaker (soccer)

2002 Karen Thorp (cross country)

2001 Danielle McGee (field hockey)

