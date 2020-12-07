Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Summonses

12/3 at 1:30 a.m. Barbara Kennedy, 72, of North Yarmouth Woods, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Greely Road by Officer Joseph Burke on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

11/30 at 10:13 p.m. Hazardous condition on Upper Methodist Road.

11/30 at 8:14 p.m. Power line down on Bruce Hill Road.

12/1 at 1:24 a.m. Sprinkle activation due to malfunction on Route 1.

12/1 at 6:06 a.m. Power line down on Foreside Road.

12/1 at 7:25 a.m. Service call on Foreside Road.

12/1 at 11:50 a.m. System malfunction on Route 1.

12/3 at 12:28 p.m. Hazardous condition on Tuttle Road.

12/3 at 3:03 p.m. Service call on Meadowview Road.

12/5 (no time given). Power line down on Oak Ridge Road.

12/5 at 2:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Blanchard Road.

12/5 at 3:14 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route to Interstate 95.

12/5 at 5:07 p.m. Hazardous condition on Philip Street.

12/5 at 6:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Longwoods Road.

12/5 at 6:28 p.m. Power line down on Union Road.

12/5 at 7:24 p.m. Unintentional alarm system activation on Deans Way.

12/5 at 7:28 p.m. Power line down on Pinewood Drive.

12/5 at 7:33 p.m. Service call on Spruce Lane.

12/5 at 8:15 p.m. Power line down on Skillin Road.

12/5 at 8:32 p.m. Power line down on Range Road.

12/6 at 7:35 a.m. Power line down on Oak Ridge Road.

12/6 at 9:08 a.m. Power line down on Orchard Road.

12/6 at 3:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector malfunction on Blackstrap Road.

12/6 at 7:57 p.m. Person in distress on Foreside Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

