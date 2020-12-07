FALMOUTH — Town Hall services will be limited to appointments only until at least Friday, Dec. 11 due to COVID-related staff shortages, according to an announcement on the town’s website.
Staff will be monitored throughout this period and updates will be posted on the town’s website under News and Announcements, as well as on social media. Online services will continue to be available. For services that cannot be conducted remotely and require an appointment call 781-5253.
