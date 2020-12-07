Castlebay

7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Camden Opera House, free, donations appreciated. camdenoperahouse.com

Camden Opera House cordially invites you to spend the evening online with the Maine duo Castlebay. Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee will spread seasonal cheer with their show ‘Tis Winter Now – Christmas in New England. You’ll hear colonial and contemporary music, poetry and stories that features Lane’s soprano and Gosbee’s baritone vocals along with guitar, Celtic harp, fiddle and tin whistle. Put on your favorite fuzzy slippers and head to the Camden Opera House Facebook page for the show.

VOCES8

3 p.m. Saturday, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Streaming via Portland Ovations, pay-what-you-can starting at $10. portlandovations.org.

Portland Ovations invites you to pour some eggnog and enjoy a performance from London by the eight-voiced choral ensemble VOCES8. Their Winter Tales show is a holiday program of enchanting music from the likes of Bach and Britten along with traditional and popular music selections. Additionally, chorale members will be cooling their heels before the show for a live Q&A session.

Mallett Brothers Band

7 p.m. Saturday. Streaming via Sanford Performing Arts Center YouTube page, free, donations appreciated. sanfordpac.org.

Sanford Performing Arts Center presents a streaming show from the kings of Americana and alt-country in Maine. The Mallett Brothers Band have been at it since 2009 and have played shows all around the country. Revel in their roots rock sound as you listen to Luke and Will Mallett, Wally Wenzel, Nick Leen, Andrew Martelle and Brian Higgins tear through songs from the band’s six-album discography.

