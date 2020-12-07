Arrests

11/30 at 12:05 a.m. Daniel Bowie, 40, of Owls Head, location unlisted, on charges of operating after revoked for habitual offender and violation of conditional release.

11/30 at 2:12 a.m. Allan P. Greene, 38, of Tampa, Florida, on Congress Street on charges of fugitive from justice, unlawful trafficking in drugs, five counts of violation of conditional release and three warrants.

11/30 at 2:12 a.m. Cristina Greene, 39, of Tampa, Florida, on Congress Street on charges of fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in drugs and a warrant.

11/30 at 4:21 a.m. Robert Francis Arundel, 38, of Lewiston, on Fore River Parkway on a charges of misuse of 911 system.

11/30 at 2:20 p.m. Aviva Kollangi, 43, of Dayton, on Congress Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/30 at 9:37 p.m. Steven Jasper, 45, of Portland, on Brackett Street on a charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating after revoked for habitual offender, operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

12/1 at 1 a.m. Nicholas W. Reddy, 35, of Portland, on Glenwood Avenue on a charge of assault.

12/1 at 5:59 p.m. Rin Ann, 39, of Scarborough, on Veterans Memorial Bridge on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/1 at 9:15 p.m. Mark A. Parker, 36, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/2 at 1:09 a.m. Lee Wilson, 44, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of violation of conditional release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/2 at 2:30 p.m. Terry Bothwell, 27, of Hudson, Massachusetts, on State Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/3 at 7:10 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 57, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass and three counts of violation of conditional release.

12/3 at 7:10 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/3 at 8:30 a.m. Terry Bothwell, 27, of Hudson, Massachusetts, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/3 at 6:29 p.m. Eric M. Hopkins, 29, of Portland, on Pinetree Industrial Park on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and unauthorized use of property.

12/3 at 8:18 p.m. Stephen Caputo,24, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

12/4 at 1:52 a.m. Rhonda J. Flanagan, 57, of Portland, on Caleb Street on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

12/4 at 7:45 a.m. Roland Gagnon, 57, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

12/4 at 8:30 a.m. Robert Desjardins, 28, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/4 at 9:30 a.m. Dustin L. Cole, 42, address unlisted, on Exchange Street on a charge of public drinking.

12/4 at noon. Timothy Stevens, 60, of Portland, on State Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and four counts of violation of conditional release.

12/4 at 1:01 p.m. Emmani Swana Kamba, 39, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating without a license and suspended registration.

12/4 at 4:20 p.m. Trea Solis Deam-Monet, 21, of Portland, on Congress Street on three counts of warrant violation of bail/condition of release.

12/4 at 11:28 p.m. Joey Philbrook, 34, of Gardiner on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after revoked for habitual offender.

12/5 at 5:39 a.m. Jeffrey J. Maist, 37, address unlisted, on Salem Street on charges of failure to give correct name or date of birth and a warrant violation of probation.

12/5 at 10:55 a.m. Larissa M. Amergian, 23, of Portland, on Walton Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/5 at 7:06 p.m. Keith Hawkins, 60, of Portland, location unlisted on a charges of operating after revoked for habitual offender and two counts of violation of conditional release.

12/6 at 1:37 p.m. Michael P. Murphy, 55, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of assault.

Correction

The charges against Guillermo A. Narvaez were listed wrong in last week’s Portland Police Beat. He was arrested Nov. 28 at 2:20 a.m. on State Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

