Ron Campbell Exhibit & Sale

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Studios on Maine Art Hill, 5 Chase Hill Road, Kennebunk. maine-art/com

Australian animator Ron Campbell will be in Maine for a weekend exhibit and sale in Kennebunk. Mask up and pop in to see his iconic works from the Beatles Saturday morning cartoon series from the ’60s, along with vivid illustrations from the Fab Four’s iconic film “Yellow Submarine.” Campbell worked on several other cartoons, including “Scooby Doo,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Jetsons,” “The Flintstones,” “The Smurfs” and “Yogi Bear” to name a few, and he’ll have prints from many of these programs available for purchase. Campbell’s cartoon pop art is shown in galleries around the world.

Festival of Trees

4-10 p.m. through Dec. 30. Dyer Library & Saco Museum, 317 Main St., Saco. sacomuseum.org

Like just about everything else this year, the annual Festival of Trees at the Dyer Library & Saco Museum has a different look but is just as wondrous and worthy of a visit. This year’s festival is a drive-through one, and you’ll motor your way through the library and museum campus, where you’ll see a magical display of lights and ornaments. Should you take the drive on Saturday, you’ll find Santa himself on site from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. (or, in the case of foul weather, on Dec. 19). Be sure to enter the parking lot from Main Street and exit onto Middle Street.

‘A Christmas Carol’

2 and 7 p.m. shows on various days Dec. 9-23, noon Dec. 24; streaming through Jan. 7; $35 to $50 (discounts for seniors, students and kids), $25 to stream. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage presents a world-premiere adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that’s been masterfully whittled down to a one-man show starring Joel Leffert, who also wrote the adaptation. With costumes changes, music, ghosts and sound sorcery by foley operator Nancy Nichols, “A Christmas Carol” will melt you heart this holiday season as you witness the thawing heart of a man who comes to understand what’s really important: goodwill toward fellow humans. See the show (safely) in person or choose the streaming option.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: