Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Fire calls

11/30 at 8:32 p.m. Department operations on Bayview Street.

12/1 at 11:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Tyler Drive.

12/3 at 3:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Greely Road.

12/4 at 5:59 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Alderbrook Lane.

12/5 at 10 a.m. Fire/gas alarm Spruce Point Road.

12/5 at 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

12/5 at 5:09 p.m. and 6:46 p.m. Lines down on Princes Point Road.

12/5 at 5:55 p.m. Lines down on Bowmore Lane.

12/5 at 6:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Oakwood Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

