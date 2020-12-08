Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or summonses were reported from Dec. 1-7.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight fire calls from Dec. 1 -7.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Dec. 1-7.
