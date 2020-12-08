Arrests
No arrests were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
Summonses
12/3 at 8:20 p.m. Carl Hindle, 80, of Blackstrap Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Fire calls
11/29 at 9:27 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 South.
11/29 at 10:24 a.m. Fire call on Winn Road.
11/29 at 6:06 p.m. Assist Freeport.
11/30 at 9 a.m. Department operations on Shady Lane.
11/30 at 9:48 p.m. Lines down on Rock Away Road.
12/1 at 7:22 a.m. and 7:39 a.m. Lines down at Oakland and McCabe roads.
12/1 at 1:23 p.m. Lines down on Gray Road.
12/1 at 1:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hedgerow Drive.
12/2 at 7:52 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.
12/2 at 11:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Foreside Road.
12/2 at 6:30 p.m. Vehicle fire on turnpike spur.
12/3 at 7:39 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Phillips Road.
12/3 at 6:48 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.
12/3 at 8:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Rangers trade pitcher Lynn to White Sox
-
Nation & World
Flynn judge says pardon does not mean ex-national security adviser is innocent
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Where was the Harpswell coverage?; Call to action against CMP corridor
-
Sports
COVID-19 outbreak forces Michigan to cancel football game against Ohio State
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: After a Brunswick teen’s suicide, how to help others