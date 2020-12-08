Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Summonses

12/3 at 8:20 p.m. Carl Hindle, 80, of Blackstrap Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Fire calls

11/29 at 9:27 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 South.

11/29 at 10:24 a.m. Fire call on Winn Road.

11/29 at 6:06 p.m. Assist Freeport.

11/30 at 9 a.m. Department operations on Shady Lane.

11/30 at 9:48 p.m. Lines down on Rock Away Road.

12/1 at 7:22 a.m. and 7:39 a.m. Lines down at Oakland and McCabe roads.

12/1 at 1:23 p.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

12/1 at 1:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hedgerow Drive.

12/2 at 7:52 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

12/2 at 11:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Foreside Road.

12/2 at 6:30 p.m. Vehicle fire on turnpike spur.

12/3 at 7:39 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Phillips Road.

12/3 at 6:48 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

12/3 at 8:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

