Where was the Harpswell coverage?

This weekend marked the second time in seven days that the entire town of Harpswell was without power due to weather. Although the storm affected more customers in Harpswell than in any other town in Cumberland County and most were out of service for more than 24 hours, it might as well have been a non-event for Times Record readers since the paper chose to publish a wire service report on the storm’s impact on the Northeast instead. Wasn’t there a story there? Why is Harpswell so vulnerable? What, if anything, is CMP doing to toughen up our power supply and reduce such widespread outages? They may not rank with other news in importance, but power outages and the reason for them are of great interest to those who are affected.. When your power is out for several hours you like to know why. Improved coverage of such occurrences would fill a gap in local coverage.

Arnie Besier,

Harpswell

Call to action against CMP corridor

For more than a month now, No CMP Corridor and our grassroots volunteers have been hard at work, collecting signatures in communities all across the state to finally give the people of Maine the right to vote on CMP’s unpopular NECEC corridor project. We’ve been collecting signatures primarily outdoors, following all COVID safety guidelines, at markets, in parking lots and in other public spaces. But as you can imagine, the current times pose some unique challenges, both for our volunteers and our supporters. That’s why I’m writing now to ask for your help. We need your help now, more than ever, to make this referendum a reality. If you’re willing to help us collect signatures, please email us at [email protected] to sign up. Whether you’re able to collect 10 signatures from your immediate friends and family network, or you’re willing to do more, please reach out today to join the team. As the saying goes, many hands make light work, so the more volunteers we’re able to recruit, the more likely we are to make the November 2021 ballot. Mainers know that NECEC is a bad deal, and it’s about time to hold CMP accountable for this destructive for-profit project. Sign the petition here Sandi Howard, Executive Director, No CMP Corridor, Caratunk

