INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – Dorothy May Hamel Farnsworth of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., passed into the arms of our Lord on Dec. 1, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born on May 29, 1941, and grew up in South Portland. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Portland in 1959 and married the love of her life, Edward, on Oct. 28 1961.

She retired from Southern Maine Technical College in South Portland, in 2003, where she was respected by her colleagues and faculty for her work in the Human Resources Department. After retirement, she and Edward moved to the Space Coast of Florida, to escape the cold and be closer to family.

In better times, Dorothy was active in the Church, a volunteer for Hospice of Maine, and devoted to her family and friends. Her gentle smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 59 years Edward; a daughter Pamela, two sons John and Michael, daughter-in-law Joanne; and five grandchildren, John, Andrew, Danielle, Jessica and Nicholas.

Services will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community in Indialantic, Fla. on Dec. 10, 2020. Visitation with the family starting at 12:15 p.m., with a Mass at 1 p.m. Interment in the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community Memorial Garden will be immediately following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to VITAS Healthcare Hospice Charity Services in the name of “Dorothy Farnsworth and Team #186”. Please make checks payable to :

“VITAS Healthcare”

4450 W Eau Gallie Blvd.

Ste 250

Melbourne, FL 32934

