Madelyn Louise Freeman 1934 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Madelyn Louise Freeman, 85, of Main Road, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Bath on Dec. 31, 1934, a daughter of Llewellyn A. and Alma M. (Pierce) Holbrook. She attended Winnegance school and graduated from Morse High School. She was employed at W. T. Grant in Bath and on Dec. 1, 1955, she married Donald A. A. Freeman. She was a fur tagging agent for the State of Maine, was well known for her woolen vests and was employed at Congress Sportswear. She was a lifetime member of the Maine Trappers Association. Madelyn enjoyed picking blueberries and partridge hunting while at camp at Brassua Lake and especially spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as the pretty sunrises from her Phippsburg home. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. A. Freeman on October 22, 2019, five brothers, Harold Holbrook, Carlos Holbrook, Bill Holbrook, Charlie Holbrook, and Clifton Holbrook and one sister, Ruth Holbrook. She is survived by three sons, Ernie Freeman and his wife Margaret of Phippsburg, Herb Freeman and his wife Nora of Bath, and Stephen Freeman and his wife Debra of Phippsburg; two sisters, Patty Worden and her husband Gary of Somerville, Maine, and Marilyn Dunning of Mechanic Falls, two sisters-in-law, Rosario Holbrook of Bath and Rosalyn Holbrook of Phippsburg, four grandchildren, Joe Freeman, Ben Freeman, Derek Freeman and Stephanie Freeman, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and family friend, David Cooke of Phippsburg. A graveside service will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Memorial contributions may be made to Phippsburg Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 83, Phippsburg, 04563.

