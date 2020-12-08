The Portland Museum of Art announced Tuesday that it is temporarily closing to the public to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The PMA is voluntarily and temporarily closed to the public until further notice,” Mark H.S. Bessire, museum director, said in a Tuesday afternoon email to members. “The goal of this closure is to support the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of our staff, visitors and community.”

Bessire urged the public to stay engaged with the museum during the closure by visiting its online shop, exploring a digital exhibition or attending one of the museum’s virtual events or programs.

“Your support in this uncertain time enables an immersive, innovative and inclusive museum for everyone, and your generosity brings the PMA’s Art for All mission to life,” Bessire said in the email. “Thank you for your partnership.”

