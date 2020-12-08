Universal waste is confusingly defined by the DEP as hazardous waste that is widely generated by individuals and small businesses that do not typically generate other hazardous waste. To encourage recycling and reduce the inappropriate disposal of these products, the federal government and the state of Maine regulate the following products as universal wastes: cathode ray tubes; mercury thermostats; motor vehicle mercury switches; totally enclosed, non leaking polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) ballast; Mercury-containing equipment; lamps (fluorescents and CFL’s)

These rules are included in Chapter 850, Section 3A of Maine Department of Environmental Protection rules, and require special handling by the town, as well as the homeowner.

Since 2005, the state has expanded that list so that the following items may not be discarded in the trash or a landfill, and must be processed separately as Universal Waste at an approved facility: rechargeable batteries, including nickel cadmium, metal hydride, small sealed lead acid, lithium, mercuric oxide, zinc air and silver oxide button batteries.

Please note that alkaline batteries, most button batteries (excluding silver oxide and mercury oxide button batteries which are classified as universal waste) and car batteries are not considered universal waste. Car batteries are accepted separately at our landfill and alkaline and button batteries may be put in with your regular trash.

Certain lamps containing mercury or lead, including the common fluorescent tubes, compact fluorescent lights, high intensity discharge, neon, mercury vapor, high-pressure sodium and metal halide bulbs.

Mercury devices including mercury thermometers, sphygmomanometers and non-motor vehicle mercury switches.

Mercury thermostats including temperature control devices, which contain mercury.

Motor vehicle mercury switches, including hood and truck light switches and ABS switches.

In addition, Brunswick adds several classes of items it also considers unacceptable in our landfill: antifreeze; cooking oil; gasoline; motor oil containing gasoline or antifreeze; paint of any type; paint thinner/turpentine/solvent; transmission fluid.

Presently, Brunswick Public Works offers residents recycling for rechargeable batteries at drop-off boxes where a resident may place the batteries. The drop-off boxes are in several locations: Graham Road Landfill, Public Works and the Curtis Memorial Library.

Residents must bring fluorescent tubes, CRT computer monitors, TVs (unbroken) and motor oil to the Graham Road Landfill. They will be collected separately at no charge and stored for recycling, and oil will be tested for contaminants like gasoline. If oil is mixed with anything else, it has to be taken to Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Public Works has a Universal Waste Shed. Once sufficient volumes have been collected, a commercial recycler collects them.

Items containing mercury, ballasts, and other items on the lists, should be treated as Household Hazardous Waste and should be brought to the fall residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day offered for Brunswick residents.

Options for handling paint, used tires, and other special wastes are considered in other columns.

