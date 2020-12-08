SACO — Saco Toys for Tots could use an influx of cash to help them brighten a youngster’s

Christmas, program coordinators say.

As of Dec. 8, the organization, also known as Northern York County Toys for Tots, had just a little more than 50 percent of its $20,000 budget, said Leo Menard, a coordinator of the annual event.

“We need toys and we need cash,” said Menard. He said the organization will inventory the toys on hand, and then go shopping for the rest.

They have a pretty good idea they’ll come up short in the toy department — especially when it comes to teens. Last year, there were 80 teens signed up. This year, there are about 135, he estimated.

“That is the category we have the least donations for, and so we’ll go out and buy,” he said. Those looking to buy a gift suitable for a teen could choose items like sporting goods, makeup, jewelry, watches, crafts, educational games, headphones, hair accessories, and the like.

Among the items Saco Toys for Tots know they’ll also be buying are family games. In 2019, they gave out 800-900 games — they try to include one for every family, and at the end of the season, there were just three games remaining in the warehouse, he said.

Saco Toys for Tots accepts both toys and cash through the Christmas season, though the distribution takes place before the holiday. He said after Christmas, Saco Toys for Tots will go shopping again, to help fill the warehouse for the next year. He said under the Marine Toys for Tots program, the maximum amount organizers are able to spend per toys is $30 — and that figure has been unchanged for close to 20 years. Buying after the holiday, when toys are available at reduced places, allows them to buy items that normally sell for $50 or $60 for $30 or less.

Those who wish to make a financial donation to the program may mail a check to Saco Toys for Tots, attn; Tina Wilson, P.O. Box 234, Saco, 04072. The check should be made out to Saco Toys for Tots, he said.

For a list of toy drop boxes, go to: https://saco-me.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

In 2019, the Northern York County Toys for Tots program distributed 8,351 toys; 1,389 children received help from the program.

The Saco Toys for Tots program serves children in Arundel, Biddeford, Buxton, Dayton, Limington, Lyman, Kennebunks, Old Orchard Beach and Saco.

Nationally, the Marine Toys for Tots campaign distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children annually.

