Arrests

Hindia D. Mohamed, 34, of Brown Street, on Nov. 30 on a charge of disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and criminal mischief, on Brown Street.

Madleine Jewell Riley, 26, of Westbrook, on Dec. 1 on a charge of domestic assault, violating condition of release and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force.

Tyrell T. Brown, 28, of Windham, on Dec. 6 on a charge of domestic assault and aggravated criminal trespass.

Summonses

Zackariah J. Lacour, 19, of King Street, on Nov. 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Bridge Street.

Ashley M. Trowers, 29, of Portland, on Nov. 30 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Methodist Road.

Osekeshanga Sylvie Sukuma, 46, of Central Street, on Nov. 30 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Main Street.

Haitham Al Nuaimi, 43, of Portland, on Nov. 30 on a charge of new resident failing to register a motor vehicle after 150 days and possessing a motor vehicle with a modified vehicle ID, on Main Street.

Crystal M. Townsend, of Old Orchard Beach, on Nov. 30 on a charge of violating condition of release, theft by receiving stolen property, using counterfeit vehicle inspection stickers, operating while license is suspended or revoked and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Jerrod Wayne Jarboe, 44, of Lincoln Street, on Dec. 2 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Adam S. Bickford, 39, of Brackett Street, on Dec. 4 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Spring Street.

Shquitia Andre Manuel, 31, of Georgia, on Dec. 4 on a charge of disorderly conduct, loud noise in a private place, on Larrabee Road.

Jenna R. Currier, 30, of Brown Street, on Dec. 5 on a charge of resident failing to register a vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Anita B. Tardif, 24, of Harrison, on Dec. 5 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Bridge Street.

