Arrests

Matthew A. Jones, 36, of Standish, on Nov. 23 on charges of robbery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Standish.

Anthony R. Canapetti, 28, of Auburn, on Nov. 28 on a warrant of arrest for other agency.

Summonses

Jordon M. St. Peter, 22, of Cornish, on Nov. 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Windham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: