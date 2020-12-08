Arrests
Matthew A. Jones, 36, of Standish, on Nov. 23 on charges of robbery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Standish.
Anthony R. Canapetti, 28, of Auburn, on Nov. 28 on a warrant of arrest for other agency.
Summonses
Jordon M. St. Peter, 22, of Cornish, on Nov. 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Windham.
