Arrests

12/4 at 2:42 p.m. William Moody, 41, of Leonov Lane, Richmond, was arrested on High Street by Officer Brett McIntire on a warrant.

12/5 at 1:08 a.m. Trey Harford, 28, of Aegis Drive, was arrested on Gerald Street by Officer Nick Green on a charge of operating under the influence. Harford was also issued a summons for unnecessary brake/acceleration noise.

Summonses

12/3 A 13-year-old boy was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/3 Kyle Alkens, 27, of Joey Lane, Chelsea, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Nick Green on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates.

Fire calls

11/30 at 1:15 p.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.

11/30 at 6 p.m. Power line arcing on York Street.

11/30 at 6:59 p.m. Line down on North Street.

11/30 at 7:06 p.m. Power line arcing at Middle and York streets.

11/30 at 9:06 p.m. Tree/power line down on Ridge Road.

11/30 at 9:29 p.m. Tree/power line down on North Bath Road.

11/30 at 9:30 p.m. Tree/power line down at High Street and Webber Avenue.

11/30 at 10 a.m. Power line arcing on Middle Street.

12/1 at 12:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

12/1 at 2:47 p.m. Power line down on Middle Street.

12/2 at 11:31 a.m. Structure fire on Bowman Street.

12/2 at 2:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Winship Street.

12/4 at 5:40 p.m. Low wire on Washington Street.

12/4 at 6:34 p.m. Stuck elevator on High Street.

12/4 at 10:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Whiskeag Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

