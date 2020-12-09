Arrests

11/30 at 12:50 p.m. David Wilson, 26, of Harspwell Neck Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a probation hold and charges of criminal mischief, operating after habitual offender revocation, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/2 at 11:54 p.m. Zachary Hansen, 23, of Holbrook Street, Harpswell, was arrested on Primrose Lane by Officer Patrick Scott on a probation hold and a charge of violating condition of release.

12/3 at 6:23 p.m. Alexandre Mavungo, 27, of Westbrook Street, Portland, was arrested on Rocky Hill Road by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of endangering the welfare of a dependent person.

12/4 at 6:25 a.m. Matthew Yankum, 36, of Pine Hill Road, Bath, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/5 at 3:36 p.m. Christopher Bull, 34, of Abenaki Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Summonses

11/30 at 8:18 a.m. Stephen Earl Sherburne, 33, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons at River and Lamb Farm Road by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/3 at 11:07 p.m. Amanda Greenlaw, 42, of Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/4 at 6:21 p.m. Katherine Schooley, 34, of Long Street, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

11/30 at 6:12 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 on-ramp.

11/30 at 7:48 p.m. Alarm call on River Road.

11/30 at 8:31 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Durham Road.

11/30 at 8:50 p.m. Alarm call on Resilient Circle.

11/30 at 9:22 p.m. Traffic safety complaint at Adams and Meadow roads.

11/30 at 9:58 p.m. Alarm call on Brian Drive.

11/30 at 10:18 p.m. Alarm call on Jordan Avenue.

12/1 at 12:49 a.m. Alarm call on Industrial Parkway.

12/1 at 1:02 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

12/1 at 6:19 a.m. Alarm call on Jordan Avenue.

12/1 at 9:15 a.m. Alarm call on Industrial Parkway.

12/1 at 10:45 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

12/1 at 11:02 a.m. Alarm call on Christina Drive.

12/1 at 11:10 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

12/1 at 1:09 p.m. Alarm call on Fairways Drive.

12/1 at 2:02 p.m. Alarm call on Baxter Lane.

12/1 at 2:30 p.m. Alarm call on Church Road.

12/1 at 4:48 p.m. Alarm call on River Road.

12/1 at 5:07 p.m. Alarm call on Weymouth Street.

12/1 at 5:26 p.m. Structure fire on Kelsey Ridge Road.

12/1 at 6 p.m. Alarm call on Fairways Drive.

12/2 at 10:12 a.m. Alarm call on Rocky Hill Road.

12/2 at 12:33 p.m. Welfare check on Mill Street.

12/3 at 12:47 a.m. Alarm call on Garrison Street.

12/3 at 5:52 a.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

12/4 at 10:41 a.m. Alarm call on Ordnance Road.

12/4 at 7:23 p.m. Alarm call Phippany Way.

12/5 at 4:01 p.m. Alarm call on Ordnance Road.

12/5 at 7:35 p.m. Alarm call on Resilient Circle.

12/5 at 8:25 p.m. Assist citizen on River Road.

12/6 at 8:02 a.m. Alarm call on Resilient Circle.

12/6 at 9:39 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

12/6 at 6:14 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

12/6 at 6:23 p.m. Welfare check on Mill Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 88 calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

