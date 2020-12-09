Midcoast Maine Community Action has stated it can help community members apply for health insurance.

Open Enrollment for Marketplace Health Insurance for 2021 runs through Dec. 15. Midcoast Maine Community Action has spots open in its Healthcare Marketplace Navigator Program to assist more community members. The program is available to residents of northern Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, and Knox counties.

The agency is offering assistance understanding healthcare options and applying for insurance by Zoom or over the phone this season. The Healthcare Navigator team can help people compare plans, find out what their costs will be and qualify for savings on health insurance.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Crissia Lindsey at (207) 442-7963 ext. 288 or email [email protected] or Missy Kettell at (207) 442-7963 ext. 286 or [email protected].

