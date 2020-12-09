The East End Community School will switch to remote learning Thursday and Friday because two people tested positive for COVID-19 and two dozen are now in quarantine.
The Portland elementary school is the latest to shut down in-person learning because of staffing shortages. Earlier this week, School Administrative District 51, which includes Cumberland and North Yarmouth, transitioned to remote learning for the entire district after two employees in facilities and transportation tested positive for COVID-19, sending 16 people into 10-day quarantines.
A spokeswoman for the Portland Public Schools did not disclose any other details about the people who tested positive or their close contacts, including their roles at the school. The district learned of the positive cases Wednesday and notified the school community. The school plans to reopen for in-person learning Monday.
Meals will be available for students at Portland, Deering and Casco Bay high schools, and at Talbot Community School from 1-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
