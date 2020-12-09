Freeport senior Ally Randall, joined by her mother, Laura, and Falcons varsity coach Marcia Wood, is all smiles after signing her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play field hockey at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts. Randall was a four-year star for Freeport, helping the Falcons to the regional final her sophomore year and earning The Forecaster’s nod as Freeport’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: