In his desire to attack Democrats, Mr. Balentine recently wrote “government can’t stop the virus” (“Don’t lock ME down,” Nov. 20). If he had said “government alone can’t stop the virus” I would have agreed with him. Government guidelines have been shown to limit the spread of the virus. States taking steps to control the virus’ spread have shown reduced levels of infection compared to states which have not. Maine’s swift and consistent response has been more effective than most. Although Androscoggin County has the highest cumulative rate of infection in the state, its rate of about 1,300 per 100,000 residents is about one-third the U.S. rate. Even with the current uptick, Maine’s daily new case rate is dwarfed by the rates in other states. North and South Dakota, each with about 60% of Maine’s population, each are reporting about six times the number of daily new cases.

However, it takes a population of citizens acting responsibly in accordance with guidelines for them to be effective. Large outbreaks in Maine have generally been sparked by groups deliberately flouting the guidelines. Several states have adopted effective measures to limit the spread of the virus. Most of these states have then caved to pressure from people like Mr. Balentine and relaxed the measures, only to see cases soar again.

Instead of launching attacks on Maine’s guidelines, Mr. Balentine might consider encouraging readers to follow them until the vaccine can be delivered. Doing so will save lives, as well as prevent the suffering and expense of non-fatal infections.

Thanks for listening.

Mel Tremperr

Topsham

