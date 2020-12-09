Quoting from an old spiritual, Martin Luther King Jr. once gloriously proclaimed: “Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.” With respect to the final results of the 2020 presidential election, I should like to amend the final portion of this spiritual to be: “…Thank God almighty, we are free (of Trump, Miller, Kushner, Barr, etc.) at last. (We hope.)”

A part of this “hope” is the requirement that various media platforms (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, etc.), develop new oversight policies to eliminate, or at least reduce, the amount and proliferation of lies, misinformation and disinformation. With respect to rebuilding our country, we need truth and facts to promulgate relevant laws and statutes to counter the forces of destruction. As part of this campaign of rebuilding, I should like to challenge John Swinconeck, Amy Vigeant Canfield and Ann Fisher to create a new editorial policy at The Forecaster, to “fact check” material submitted by its opinion writers, especially John Balentine. Until we can utilize truth and facts to develop systems to assist our fellow citizens in these difficult times, we will never be “free.”

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

