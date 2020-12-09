I didn’t read “Mark Trail” for many years, but have been following it for the past decade. I am very open to a new artist doing the strip, with new story lines, fresh art and fewer exclamation points in the dialogue!
Having lived in North and Central Florida for 25 years (as a Mainer in exile, now home), I am picking up on the authentic atmosphere in the drawings. And I especially appreciate a female artist represented on the Press Herald’s heavily male comics page. How about giving this one a chance?
Susan H. Wall
Portland
