Maine astronaut Jessica Meir, who spent 205 days in space this year, could be headed to the moon.

NASA on Wednesday announced the Artemis Team, the 18 women and men who are candidates for the first human missions to orbit and land on the moon in nearly 50 years. Flight assignments will be announced later, but the eventual crew will include the first woman to step on the moon. The White House directed the space program to return astronauts there by 2024 and establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade.

“It is amazing to think that the next man and first woman on the moon are among the names that we just read,” Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “The Artemis Team astronauts are the future of American space exploration – and that future is bright.”

