Tens of thousands of jobless Mainers will receive a one-time payment of $600 from the state to mitigate the financial damage when federal unemployment programs many have relied on for months run out at the end of the month.

The state’s newly created Pandemic Relief Program will automatically issue payments to those who are unemployed or partially unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Mills administration news release issued Wednesday.

The payments will be funded with $25.2 million from the state’s portion of federal money allocated through the CARES Act this spring.

“Families across Maine are still grappling with the unprecedented economic hardships caused by the pandemic,” said Gov. Janet Mills in a statement. “While this relief payment is not enough to make unemployed Maine people whole, it is our hope it will serve as a lifeline to sustain them during the holidays and until federal support arrives.”

Tens of thousands of Maine residents are collecting unemployment benefits through federal programs that are set to expire Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. So far, Congress and the White House have not reached an agreement that would extend those benefits.

