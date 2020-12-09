NORTH YARMOUTH — All municipal offices and facilities will be limiting in-person services to appointment-only effective Dec. 14 until Jan. 15 at the earliest.

According to Draven Walker, assistant to the town manager, there have not been any recent positive COVID-19 cases within Town Hall that influenced the decision to shift to appointment-only. The move is preventative and reflects what state and federal agencies are recommending at this time, Walker said.

According to a notice released by the town, only one person may attend an appointment unless approved otherwise due to extenuating circumstances.

Town Hall management said in the notice that the situation will be evaluated in January.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: